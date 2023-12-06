TV viewership in India surges, women make up 59 per cent of overall growth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TV viewership in India surges, and women make up 59 per cent of overall growth

In a remarkable demonstration of television's enduring appeal, viewers in India have devoted an extra 53 minutes per week to their TV-watching habits compared to the previous year. This substantial increase not only reflects heightened engagement but also underscores a strengthened connection with the medium, challenging the evolving trends in media consumption. The data points towards television's resilience and continued relevance in the dynamic landscape of entertainment choices.

In a dynamic content consumption landscape, Indian television not only holds its ground but also thrives, experiencing a notable 5.1% growth in Year-to-Date (YTD) data for FY'24. This surge emphasises TV’s enduring appeal and solidifies its position as the preferred medium for a diverse audience.

Younger audiences, in the age group of 15-30 years, have, seen a higher growth in TV viewership compared to the overall average with growth in viewership being seen across all economic strata and markets, reaffirming television's appeal across diverse age groups.

This growth surpasses specific regions or language segments and extends to the majority of language markets, accounting for 87% of the Indian TV population. Television's widespread appeal underscores its profound ability to resonate with audiences from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds. The commitment of television to deliver fresh, emotionally resonant content has not only retained viewers but has also driven growth.

“The impressive rise in television viewership underscores India as one of the few international markets witnessing consistent television growth, in spite of digital media's rapid expansion. In today's 'AND' world, where digital media excels in precise targeting and immediate rewards, television maintains its distinct advantage in the realm of long-term brand building. Television creates compelling stories that deeply connect with its audience, building trust and leaving an indelible mark across age groups,” said K. Madhavan, President of IBDF.

A standout trend is the significant contribution of Indian women to television's growth, with an impressive 59% contribution to the overall TV viewership growth. This highlights their pivotal role as key influencers and consumers shaping television viewership trends.

Deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of India, television continues to be a unifying force, bringing families together. With a massive 70% penetration and headroom for further growth (90 million households), television remains the largest reach medium, inspiring and entertaining countless families. A notable 7% increase in Pay Household viewership, with 5.8 million households transitioning from Free-to-Air (FTA) to Pay, showcases the magnetic pull of quality programming.

Television viewership growth transcends economic strata and town classes, demonstrating its inclusive nature. This growth is observed across NCCS A, B, C, DE, and various town categories, including metros, large cities, smaller towns, and rural areas.

