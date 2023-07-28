Friday, July 28, 2023
     
Telangana tops all Indian states in highest per capita income: List of states and all other details

The per capita income, at current prices, for the last three years 2020-21 to 2022-23 indicate an increasing trend for all States and UTs.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2023 13:30 IST
per capita income
Image Source : FREEPIK.COM The information was given by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha.

Telangana ranked first among all the major States in the country with the highest per capita income at current prices for the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). With a per capita income of Rs 3,08,732, Telangana topped the list followed by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.

The information was given by the Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 24. As per the data, the per capita income, at current prices, for the or the last three year 2020-21 to 2022-23 indicate an increasing trend for all States and UTs.

Telangana witnessed a significant jump in per capita income 

Telangana witnessed a significant jump in per capita income since last year. The per capita income of Telangana was Rs 2,25,687 in 2020-21. In 2021-22 the state has recorded highest per capita income of Rs 2,65,942. Karnataka closely trailed with a per capita income of Rs 2,65,623 in 2021-22. 

The data for Delhi was not available for 2022-23. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, the per capita income was Rs 3,31,112 and Rs 3,89,529 respectively.  

PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CURRENT PRICE

S. No.

State\UT

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

1

Andhra Pradesh

1,63,746

1,92,587

2,19,518

2

Arunachal Pradesh

1,90,212

2,15,897

NA

3

Assam

90,482

1,02,965

1,18,504

4

Bihar

43,605

49,470

NA

5

Chhattisgarh

1,04,788

1,20,704

1,33,898

6

Goa

4,31,351

4,72,070

NA

7

Gujarat

2,12,821

2,50,100

NA

8

Haryana

2,29,065

2,64,835

2,96,685

9

Himachal Pradesh

1,83,333

2,01,854

NA

10

Jharkhand

71,071

78,660

NA

11

Karnataka

2,21,310

2,65,623

3,01,673

12

Kerala

1,94,322

2,28,767

NA

13

Madhya Pradesh

1,03,654

1,21,594

1,40,583

14

Maharashtra

1,83,704

2,15,233

2,42,247

15

Manipur

79,797

84,345

NA

16

Meghalaya

84,638

90,638

98,572

17

Mizoram

1,87,838

1,88,839

NA

18

Nagaland

1,26,452

1,42,363

NA

19

Odisha

1,02,166

1,28,873

1,50,676

20

Punjab

1,49,193

1,61,888

1,73,873

21

Rajasthan

1,15,122

1,35,962

1,56,149

22

Sikkim

4,12,754

4,72,543

NA

23

Tamil Nadu

2,12,174

2,41,131

2,73,288

24

Telangana

2,25,687

2,65,942

3,08,732

25

Tripura

1,19,789

1,40,803

NA

26

Uttar Pradesh

61,374

70,792

NA

27

Uttarakhand

1,84,002

2,11,657

2,33,565

28

West Bengal

1,06,510

1,24,798

1,41,373

29

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1,97,275

NA

NA

30

Chandigarh

2,91,194

3,49,373

NA

31

Delhi

3,31,112

3,89,529

NA

32

Jammu & Kashmir

1,02,803

1,16,619

1,32,806

33

Puducherry

2,03,178

2,09,890

NA

 

Notable, the Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).

Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23 at constant prices. It was followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,76,383 and Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,66,463.

PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CONSTANT PRICES

S. No.

State\UT

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

1

Andhra Pradesh

1,05,880

1,17,464

1,23,526

2

Arunachal Pradesh

1,06,903

1,15,311

NA

3

Assam

61,304

65,726

69,826

4

Bihar

28,127

30,779

NA

5

Chhattisgarh

73,259

78,377

83,511

6

Goa

2,98,527

3,10,201

NA

7

Gujarat

1,60,321

1,74,539

NA

8

Haryana

1,55,756

1,72,657

1,81,961

9

Himachal Pradesh

1,33,079

1,41,830

NA

10

Jharkhand

51,365

55,126

NA

11

Karnataka

1,49,030

1,64,471

1,76,383

12

Kerala

1,32,700

1,48,790

NA

13

Madhya Pradesh

56,320

61,534

65,023

14

Maharashtra

1,27,970

1,38,490

1,46,774

15

Manipur

46,968

46,341

NA

16

Meghalaya

56,679

60,606

65,336

17

Mizoram

1,18,555

1,11,180

NA

18

Nagaland

72,215

79,188

NA

19

Odisha

70,877

79,899

86,512

20

Punjab

1,11,662

1,16,850

1,21,671

21

Rajasthan

73,140

80,545

86,134

22

Sikkim

2,39,928

2,56,507

NA

23

Tamil Nadu

1,43,528

1,54,427

1,66,463

24

Telangana

1,39,640

1,54,122

1,64,657

25

Tripura

80,512

86,539

NA

26

Uttar Pradesh

39,298

42,525

NA

27

Uttarakhand

1,37,987

1,49,015

1,58,245

28

West Bengal

63,562

69,890

75,561

29

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1,52,859

NA

NA

30

Chandigarh

1,99,845

2,15,825

NA

31

Delhi

2,34,569

2,52,024

NA

32

Jammu & Kashmir

65,172

69,665

74,602

33

Puducherry

1,44,866

1,49,513

NA

