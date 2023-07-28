Telangana tops all Indian states in highest per capita income: List of states and all other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM The information was given by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha.

Telangana ranked first among all the major States in the country with the highest per capita income at current prices for the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). With a per capita income of Rs 3,08,732, Telangana topped the list followed by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.

The information was given by the Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 24. As per the data, the per capita income, at current prices, for the or the last three year 2020-21 to 2022-23 indicate an increasing trend for all States and UTs.

Telangana witnessed a significant jump in per capita income

Telangana witnessed a significant jump in per capita income since last year. The per capita income of Telangana was Rs 2,25,687 in 2020-21. In 2021-22 the state has recorded highest per capita income of Rs 2,65,942. Karnataka closely trailed with a per capita income of Rs 2,65,623 in 2021-22.

The data for Delhi was not available for 2022-23. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, the per capita income was Rs 3,31,112 and Rs 3,89,529 respectively.

PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CURRENT PRICE

S. No. State\UT 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) 1 Andhra Pradesh 1,63,746 1,92,587 2,19,518 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1,90,212 2,15,897 NA 3 Assam 90,482 1,02,965 1,18,504 4 Bihar 43,605 49,470 NA 5 Chhattisgarh 1,04,788 1,20,704 1,33,898 6 Goa 4,31,351 4,72,070 NA 7 Gujarat 2,12,821 2,50,100 NA 8 Haryana 2,29,065 2,64,835 2,96,685 9 Himachal Pradesh 1,83,333 2,01,854 NA 10 Jharkhand 71,071 78,660 NA 11 Karnataka 2,21,310 2,65,623 3,01,673 12 Kerala 1,94,322 2,28,767 NA 13 Madhya Pradesh 1,03,654 1,21,594 1,40,583 14 Maharashtra 1,83,704 2,15,233 2,42,247 15 Manipur 79,797 84,345 NA 16 Meghalaya 84,638 90,638 98,572 17 Mizoram 1,87,838 1,88,839 NA 18 Nagaland 1,26,452 1,42,363 NA 19 Odisha 1,02,166 1,28,873 1,50,676 20 Punjab 1,49,193 1,61,888 1,73,873 21 Rajasthan 1,15,122 1,35,962 1,56,149 22 Sikkim 4,12,754 4,72,543 NA 23 Tamil Nadu 2,12,174 2,41,131 2,73,288 24 Telangana 2,25,687 2,65,942 3,08,732 25 Tripura 1,19,789 1,40,803 NA 26 Uttar Pradesh 61,374 70,792 NA 27 Uttarakhand 1,84,002 2,11,657 2,33,565 28 West Bengal 1,06,510 1,24,798 1,41,373 29 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1,97,275 NA NA 30 Chandigarh 2,91,194 3,49,373 NA 31 Delhi 3,31,112 3,89,529 NA 32 Jammu & Kashmir 1,02,803 1,16,619 1,32,806 33 Puducherry 2,03,178 2,09,890 NA

Notable, the Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).

Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23 at constant prices. It was followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,76,383 and Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,66,463.

PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CONSTANT PRICES

S. No. State\UT 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) 1 Andhra Pradesh 1,05,880 1,17,464 1,23,526 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1,06,903 1,15,311 NA 3 Assam 61,304 65,726 69,826 4 Bihar 28,127 30,779 NA 5 Chhattisgarh 73,259 78,377 83,511 6 Goa 2,98,527 3,10,201 NA 7 Gujarat 1,60,321 1,74,539 NA 8 Haryana 1,55,756 1,72,657 1,81,961 9 Himachal Pradesh 1,33,079 1,41,830 NA 10 Jharkhand 51,365 55,126 NA 11 Karnataka 1,49,030 1,64,471 1,76,383 12 Kerala 1,32,700 1,48,790 NA 13 Madhya Pradesh 56,320 61,534 65,023 14 Maharashtra 1,27,970 1,38,490 1,46,774 15 Manipur 46,968 46,341 NA 16 Meghalaya 56,679 60,606 65,336 17 Mizoram 1,18,555 1,11,180 NA 18 Nagaland 72,215 79,188 NA 19 Odisha 70,877 79,899 86,512 20 Punjab 1,11,662 1,16,850 1,21,671 21 Rajasthan 73,140 80,545 86,134 22 Sikkim 2,39,928 2,56,507 NA 23 Tamil Nadu 1,43,528 1,54,427 1,66,463 24 Telangana 1,39,640 1,54,122 1,64,657 25 Tripura 80,512 86,539 NA 26 Uttar Pradesh 39,298 42,525 NA 27 Uttarakhand 1,37,987 1,49,015 1,58,245 28 West Bengal 63,562 69,890 75,561 29 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1,52,859 NA NA 30 Chandigarh 1,99,845 2,15,825 NA 31 Delhi 2,34,569 2,52,024 NA 32 Jammu & Kashmir 65,172 69,665 74,602 33 Puducherry 1,44,866 1,49,513 NA

