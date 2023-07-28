Telangana tops all Indian states in highest per capita income: List of states and all other details

Telangana ranked first among all the major States in the country with the highest per capita income at current prices for the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). With a per capita income of Rs 3,08,732, Telangana topped the list followed by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.
The information was given by the Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 24. As per the data, the per capita income, at current prices, for the or the last three year 2020-21 to 2022-23 indicate an increasing trend for all States and UTs.
Telangana witnessed a significant jump in per capita income since last year. The per capita income of Telangana was Rs 2,25,687 in 2020-21. In 2021-22 the state has recorded highest per capita income of Rs 2,65,942. Karnataka closely trailed with a per capita income of Rs 2,65,623 in 2021-22.
The data for Delhi was not available for 2022-23. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, the per capita income was Rs 3,31,112 and Rs 3,89,529 respectively.
PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CURRENT PRICE
|
S. No.
|
State\UT
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2022-23
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,63,746
|
1,92,587
|
2,19,518
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1,90,212
|
2,15,897
|
NA
|
3
|
Assam
|
90,482
|
1,02,965
|
1,18,504
|
4
|
Bihar
|
43,605
|
49,470
|
NA
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1,04,788
|
1,20,704
|
1,33,898
|
6
|
Goa
|
4,31,351
|
4,72,070
|
NA
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
2,12,821
|
2,50,100
|
NA
|
8
|
Haryana
|
2,29,065
|
2,64,835
|
2,96,685
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,83,333
|
2,01,854
|
NA
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
71,071
|
78,660
|
NA
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
2,21,310
|
2,65,623
|
3,01,673
|
12
|
Kerala
|
1,94,322
|
2,28,767
|
NA
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,03,654
|
1,21,594
|
1,40,583
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
1,83,704
|
2,15,233
|
2,42,247
|
15
|
Manipur
|
79,797
|
84,345
|
NA
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
84,638
|
90,638
|
98,572
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
1,87,838
|
1,88,839
|
NA
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
1,26,452
|
1,42,363
|
NA
|
19
|
Odisha
|
1,02,166
|
1,28,873
|
1,50,676
|
20
|
Punjab
|
1,49,193
|
1,61,888
|
1,73,873
|
21
|
Rajasthan
|
1,15,122
|
1,35,962
|
1,56,149
|
22
|
Sikkim
|
4,12,754
|
4,72,543
|
NA
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2,12,174
|
2,41,131
|
2,73,288
|
24
|
Telangana
|
2,25,687
|
2,65,942
|
3,08,732
|
25
|
Tripura
|
1,19,789
|
1,40,803
|
NA
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
61,374
|
70,792
|
NA
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
1,84,002
|
2,11,657
|
2,33,565
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
1,06,510
|
1,24,798
|
1,41,373
|
29
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1,97,275
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Chandigarh
|
2,91,194
|
3,49,373
|
NA
|
31
|
Delhi
|
3,31,112
|
3,89,529
|
NA
|
32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1,02,803
|
1,16,619
|
1,32,806
|
33
|
Puducherry
|
2,03,178
|
2,09,890
|
NA
Notable, the Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).
Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23 at constant prices. It was followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,76,383 and Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,66,463.
PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CONSTANT PRICES
|
S. No.
|
State\UT
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2022-23
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,05,880
|
1,17,464
|
1,23,526
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1,06,903
|
1,15,311
|
NA
|
3
|
Assam
|
61,304
|
65,726
|
69,826
|
4
|
Bihar
|
28,127
|
30,779
|
NA
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
73,259
|
78,377
|
83,511
|
6
|
Goa
|
2,98,527
|
3,10,201
|
NA
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
1,60,321
|
1,74,539
|
NA
|
8
|
Haryana
|
1,55,756
|
1,72,657
|
1,81,961
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,33,079
|
1,41,830
|
NA
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
51,365
|
55,126
|
NA
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
1,49,030
|
1,64,471
|
1,76,383
|
12
|
Kerala
|
1,32,700
|
1,48,790
|
NA
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
56,320
|
61,534
|
65,023
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
1,27,970
|
1,38,490
|
1,46,774
|
15
|
Manipur
|
46,968
|
46,341
|
NA
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
56,679
|
60,606
|
65,336
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
1,18,555
|
1,11,180
|
NA
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
72,215
|
79,188
|
NA
|
19
|
Odisha
|
70,877
|
79,899
|
86,512
|
20
|
Punjab
|
1,11,662
|
1,16,850
|
1,21,671
|
21
|
Rajasthan
|
73,140
|
80,545
|
86,134
|
22
|
Sikkim
|
2,39,928
|
2,56,507
|
NA
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,43,528
|
1,54,427
|
1,66,463
|
24
|
Telangana
|
1,39,640
|
1,54,122
|
1,64,657
|
25
|
Tripura
|
80,512
|
86,539
|
NA
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
39,298
|
42,525
|
NA
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
1,37,987
|
1,49,015
|
1,58,245
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
63,562
|
69,890
|
75,561
|
29
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1,52,859
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Chandigarh
|
1,99,845
|
2,15,825
|
NA
|
31
|
Delhi
|
2,34,569
|
2,52,024
|
NA
|
32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
65,172
|
69,665
|
74,602
|
33
|
Puducherry
|
1,44,866
|
1,49,513
|
NA
