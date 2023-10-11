TCS Q2 results: Net profit rises 8.7% to Rs 11,342

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tata Consultancy Services

The country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of Rs 10,431 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 7.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.

The company's operating profit during the reporting quarter grew 9.1 percent to Rs 14,483 crore while operating margins widened by 25 bps to 24.3 percent, the city-headquartered company told reporters here.

Earlier, a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited received an advance purchase order valued at over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India. This came at a time when Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel were ramping up their infrastructure of 5G technology across the country.

