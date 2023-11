Stock markets update: Sensex surges 118 points, Nifty up by nearly 40 points to 20,136 in early trade

In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 118.2 points to 67,020.11. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 39.55 points to 20,136.15 points.