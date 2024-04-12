Stock market update: Sensex drops 250 points, Nifty dips below 22,700 mark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In today’s trading session, the Indian stock market witnessed a decline, with the Sensex plummeting by 250 points and the Nifty slipping below the crucial 22,700 level, reflecting ongoing volatility and investor caution amidst global economic uncertainties. Despite the overall market downturn, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) emerged as a standout performer, registering a significant surge of 4% in its share price, possibly fueled by positive investor sentiment or company-specific developments.