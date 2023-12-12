SpiceJet to raise Rs 2,250 crore through equity shares

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

SpiceJet on Tuesday (December 12) announced that it will raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore through issuance of equity shares. The board of the airline has okayed the issuance of equity shares/equity warrants under a private placement basis.

The proposed fund infusion will go a long way in enhancing product presence and market reach as well as provide a deep financial foundation, the airline said in a filing.

For the quarter ended September, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 428 crore.

In the year-ago period, the net loss stood at Rs 835 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

