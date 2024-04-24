Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty tops 22,400

In line with optimistic trends seen in global markets, benchmark indices in India commenced Wednesday’s trading session on a positive trajectory. The Sensex initiated the day’s trading with a notable gap, surging over 200 points to reach 73,958.
In line with optimistic trends seen in global markets, benchmark indices in India commenced Wednesday’s trading session on a positive trajectory. The Sensex initiated the day’s trading with a notable gap, surging over 200 points to reach 73,958.
Top News
Related Business News
Latest News