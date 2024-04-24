Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
  4. Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty tops 22,400

Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty tops 22,400

Concurrently, the Nifty50 also demonstrated strength, climbing 54 points to stand at 22,421 in the early hours of trading.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 9:39 IST
BSE
Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In line with optimistic trends seen in global markets, benchmark indices in India commenced Wednesday’s trading session on a positive trajectory. The Sensex initiated the day’s trading with a notable gap, surging over 200 points to reach 73,958. 

