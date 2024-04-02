Sensex, Nifty stabilise amid volatility; Aditya Birla Fashion soars 16%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

The Indian stock market saw little movement today as the Sensex and Nifty traded flat amidst fluctuations, following a lackluster opening in Asian markets. As of 10 am, the BSE Sensex slipped by 41 points to 73,973, while the NSE Nifty50 was marginally down by 8 points, trading at 22,454.

Sectoral performance and individual stock movements

On the Sensex front, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, and UltraCemco witnessed declines, while IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, Nestle, and L&T were among the gainers.

One notable gainer was Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which surged by 16% to reach Rs 233 per share. This spike followed the company’s announcement of plans to demerge its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business into a separate listed entity.

Broader market movement

In the broader market spectrum, the BSE Midcap index showed a modest gain of 0.5%, while the SmallCap index advanced by 0.7%.

​