Can Rs 2,000 notes still be exchanged or credited to bank accounts? Check RBI's latest update here

Rs 2,000 currency notes have been withdrawn from circulation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that people can send their Rs 2,000 banknotes to its specified regional office through the insured post for credit in their bank accounts. This is a hassle-free option for the people who are away from the regional offices of the Reserve Bank. Additionally, the RBI is providing Triple Lock Receptacle(TLR) forms to individuals for a deposit of Rs 2,000 currency notes in their bank account.

Hassle-free option to people

"We encourage customers to send Rs 2,000 notes through the insured post to the RBI for direct credit in their account in the most seamless and secure manner. This will save them from the hassle of travelling to specified branches and standing in the queue," RBI Regional Director Rohit P Das said. He remarked that there should be no concern in the public's mind regarding the TLR and insured post options because they are both very safe. Das also mentioned that the Delhi office alone has received roughly 700 TLR forms to date.

RBI provides two options

In its communications, the RBI has been reiterating these two options, apart from the exchange facility at its offices. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das provided specifics of the exchange management procedures, stating that the regional office in Delhi has made a special line for senior citizens and "divyangjan". For quicker disposal, he mentioned that there is a separate queue for people coming with fewer notes, such as 2 or 3.

Rs 2,000 notes discontinued

Public and entities holding Rs 2,000 currency notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30. Later, the deadline was extended to October 7. Both -- deposit and exchange -- services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7.

Since October 8, individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at 19 offices of the RBI.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. It should be mentioned here that the Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

