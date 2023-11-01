Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. More than 97 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 10,000 cr worth currency still with public: RBI

More than 97 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 10,000 cr worth currency still with public: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. The Central bank said Rs 2,000 notes worth 10,000 crore are yet to return to the banking system.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2023 19:37 IST
Reserve Bank of India
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesdays said more than 97 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system. The Central Bank cited only Rs 10,000 crore worth of such notes are still with the public.

The RBI in a statement said, "The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 0.10 lakh crore as at the close of business on October 31, 2023." 

Thus, RBI added, more than 97 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned.

The public can deposit and/or exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes at the 19 RBI offices in the country.

"Members of the public are requested to avail the facility of sending the ₹2000 banknotes through post offices of India Post.

This will obviate the need for travel to RBI offices for deposit/exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes," the central bank said.

Meanwhile, long queues are being witnessed during working hours at the RBI offices for exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 notes.
(With PTI inputs)

Also read: WhatsApp's latest feature: Forward and rewind videos - Explained

 

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News