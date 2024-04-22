Reliance Industries to unveil Q4 results and dividend declaration today. Check time, preview

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Representative image of Reliance Industries.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is all set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ending March today. The declaration is expected post market hours, marking a significant event for investors and stakeholders. Reliance Industries shares have demonstrated an impressive growth trajectory, surging by 30% over the past six months and nearing their all-time high levels of Rs 3,024. This surge underscores the company’s robust performance and investor confidence.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market capitalisation, will unveil its Q4 FY24 results on April 22. The announcement is eagerly awaited by analysts and market participants alike.

Dividend declaration

In addition to the quarterly results, Reliance Industries will also announce its dividend during the Q4 disclosure. This move adds further anticipation to the event, as shareholders eagerly await insights into the company’s financial performance and future outlook.

Expectations from Q4 results

Analysts project a 10.7% year-on-year drop in profit to Rs 17,230 crore for Reliance Industries, with sales expected to rise by 13.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,42,020 crore and margin at 17.6%. Key areas of focus include refining margins, petrochemical segment performance, subscriber growth, and ARPU trends in Jio, as well as the retail segment’s resilience.

Analyst insights

Prabhudas Lilladher anticipates improvements in refining margins, while ICICI Securities expects a sharp jump in earnings for Reliance’s OTC segment. The latter forecasts a 2% quarter-on-quarter rise in Ebitda for RJio, with consolidated Ebitda and PAT expected to jump by 5% and 6% quarter-on-quarter respectively in Q4FY24E.

The earnings preview suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook, with analysts closely monitoring key performance indicators to gauge Reliance Industries’ future trajectory in the market.

