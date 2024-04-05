RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers the Monetary Policy Statement.

In a crucial announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the leadership of Governor Shaktikanta Das, declared that the Policy Repo Rate remains steady at 6.5%. Here’s a breakdown of the decision:

Policy repo rate unchanged

The RBI has opted to maintain the Policy Repo Rate at its current level of 6.5%, signaling continuity in its stance towards monetary policy.

Decisive move by Governor Shaktikanta Das

Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his capacity, has overseen the decision to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged, indicating a deliberate approach towards economic stability.

Factors considered

The decision likely reflects a careful assessment of various economic indicators, both domestic and global, to ensure a balanced approach towards monetary policy.

Market response

The announcement is anticipated to have implications on various sectors of the economy, with stakeholders closely monitoring the RBI’s decision for its impact on borrowing costs and investment climate.​