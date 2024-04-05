RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

In a crucial announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the leadership of Governor Shaktikanta Das, declared that the Policy Repo Rate remains steady at 6.5%. Here’s a breakdown of the decision:
Policy repo rate unchanged
The RBI has opted to maintain the Policy Repo Rate at its current level of 6.5%, signaling continuity in its stance towards monetary policy.
Decisive move by Governor Shaktikanta Das
Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his capacity, has overseen the decision to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged, indicating a deliberate approach towards economic stability.
Factors considered
The decision likely reflects a careful assessment of various economic indicators, both domestic and global, to ensure a balanced approach towards monetary policy.
Market response
The announcement is anticipated to have implications on various sectors of the economy, with stakeholders closely monitoring the RBI’s decision for its impact on borrowing costs and investment climate.