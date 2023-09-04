Monday, September 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. RBI allows pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI

RBI allows pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI

The scope of UPI is now being expanded by the inclusion of credit lines as a funding account, it said in a circular on 'Operation of Pre-Sanctioned Credit Lines at Banks through UPI'.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2023 23:38 IST
RBI allows pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI
Image Source : INDIA TV RBI allows pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the UPI System will also include pre-sanctioned credit lines issued by banks for transactions. Earlier, only the deposited amount could be transacted through the UPI System.

In April, the RBI proposed to expand the scope of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by enabling transfer to/from pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks. Currently, savings accounts, overdraft accounts, prepaid wallets and credit cards can be linked to UPI.

The scope of UPI is now being expanded by the inclusion of credit lines as a funding account, it said in a circular on 'Operation of Pre-Sanctioned Credit Lines at Banks through UPI'. "Under this facility, payments through a pre-sanctioned credit line issued by a Scheduled Commercial Bank to individuals, with the prior consent of the individual customer, are enabled for transactions using the UPI System," the RBI said.

This can reduce the cost and help in the development of unique products for Indian markets. UPI, used for immediate money transfer through mobile devices round the clock, transactions crossed the 10-billion-mark in August. The number of UPI transactions in July was 9.96 billion (996.4 crore) and 9.33 billion in June.

ALSO READ | Small-cap IT stock with multibagger returns since IPO listing extends rally after fresh acquisitions

ALSO READ | G20 Presidency helping India deepen trade ties with member nations: Experts

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News