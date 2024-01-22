India Inc leaders, tech titans unite in celebration of Ram Temple consecration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India Inc. leaders and tech titans unite in celebration of the Ram Temple consecration.

In a display of unity and reverence, leaders from India Inc., including billionaires and tech titans, congregated in Ayodhya to witness the grand inauguration of the Ram temple. The occasion marked not only a religious milestone but also drew attention to the business world's participation, with many companies granting leaves to employees for this significant day.

Mukesh Ambani and family

The Ambani family, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, participated in the consecration ceremonies. Ambani's conglomerate, spanning oil to telecom, took an inclusive approach, providing leave to all employees and organizing special pujas in temples nationwide.

Lakshmi N Mittal

Steel tycoon Lakshmi N. Mittal, a prominent figure in the business world, joined the event, symbolising the widespread participation across various industries.

Sunil Bharti Mittal

The telecom czar, Sunil Bharti Mittal, added his presence to the celebration, showcasing a collective spirit among business leaders.

Anil Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla

Anil Ambani, heading the Reliance Group, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, along with his daughter Ananya Birla, were among the eminent personalities witnessing the historic event.

Ambani's grand gesture

Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate took noteworthy steps to ensure its employees were part of the celebration. Employees were granted leave, and special pujas were organised across more than a dozen temples located on the company's premises throughout the country. Additionally, a 360-degree virtual tour of the temple was made accessible through JioTV, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and shared cultural experiences.

Adani's philanthropic move

Gautam Adani, invited to the ceremony, utilised the occasion to announce his group's sponsorship of 14 students pursuing PhDs in Indology. This philanthropic initiative aims to garner global recognition for India's soft power and Indology, emphasizing the cultural and academic richness of the nation.

"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

Essar Capital's presence

Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital, expressed gratitude for being part of the historic gathering in Ayodhya. He described the event as a turning point in history, unifying the country through shared dreams, desires, hopes, and aspirations.

Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital—the investment manager for the Essar Group—was also in Ayodhya for the event. "Blessed to have been in a sea of humanity for the #RamMandirPranPratishta at #AyodhaRamMandir with reverence, faith & belief. A turning point in our history that has reunified the country in our dreams, desires, hopes and aspirations. #JaiShreeRam," he posted on X.

Tech leaders in Ayodhya

Srihar Vembu, Zoho CEO

Srihar Vembu shared moments from his visit to the Ayodhya temple with family, emphasising the blessed experience. His posts reflected the personal and spiritual significance of the occasion. "In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here," Srihar Vembu wrote.

Nishant Pitti, EaseMyTrip CEO

Nishant Pitti documented his journey to Ayodhya through a video, capturing the spirit of unity and celebration on the auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha. "On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the hearts of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity," Nishant Pitti posted.

Ritesh Agarwal, OyoRooms founder

Ritesh Agarwal, donned in a saffron waistcoat and kurta, provided a lively ball-by-ball commentary of the ceremony on social media. His posts conveyed the infectious energy of the historic moment, with chants and prayers echoing as devotees streamed in. "As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony drew to a close, the highlight of the event was to witness history in making alongside thousands of devotees. I have so much more to share from my experience. Stay tuned and Jai Shri Ram," he said in one of the posts.

The collective presence of India Inc. leaders and tech titans in Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration reflects a convergence of spirituality, culture, and business. The active participation of these influential figures underscores the shared heritage and values that bind the Indian community, fostering a sense of unity and celebration on this momentous occasion.

