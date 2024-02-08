Rajasthan Budget: Finance Minister Diya Kumari proposes Rs 1,000 crore for schools, colleges, hospitals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari

Provision of Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals, and administrative buildings in assembly constituencies and recruitment to fill 70,000 posts were among the key announcements by Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari, who announced the state's interim budget on Thursday.

"The previous government did not approve any plans for many areas like Ladpura, Nasirabad, Siwana, Ahor, Dag, and Malpura. Now, to ensure regional balance of development, Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for setting up and upgrading additional colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings," she said.

Additionally, Kumari announced plans to recruit candidates to fill 70,000 vacant posts, a move intended to stimulate employment opportunities and address workforce needs in different sectors.

Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan-2 will start to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages in the next four years with a provision of Rs 11,200 crore, Kumari said.

A detailed project report is set to be prepared for the expansion of the Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the bustling city.zDuring her speech, Kumari accused the former government of financial mismanagement, corruption, and lack of vision and held it responsible for the financial burden on the state and electricity companies.

"During the previous government’s tenure, development slowed down in Rajasthan due to corruption and a poor law and order situation,” she said.

The remarks triggered a ruckus in the House, following which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma requested members listen to the budget speech "by a woman finance minister."

A full budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July. Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditures for a limited period until the budget is approved. It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimates.

(With PTI inputs)