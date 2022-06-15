Petrol, diesel shortage news: Oil companies quell rumours, say 'fuel supply normal'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) An employee puts a banner that reads 'No Petrol' at a filling station during a protest called by NEIPDA in Guwahati on May 31, 2022.

Petrol, Diesel shortage: Amid rumours of shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, oil market companies have clarified that fuel availability is absolutely normal at retail outlets and that there is no need to panic.

The clarification comes in the wake of long queues at petrol pumps in various cities over the weekend. In Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Gujarat's Ahmedabad, long queues were seen at fuel outlets. Many dealers had to even close their outlets due to the overcrowding. This led to rumours of fuel shortage in the many cities.

"This is to assure that product availability at our retail outlets is absolutely normal. There is adequate product availability & supplies to all markets. We request you not to panic. Indian Oil is fully committed to serve at all times," V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), tweeted.

"HPCL is meeting the ever growing fuel demands of the Country and assures & ensures availability of product across our supply chain. Our esteemed customers need not panic. We stand committed for uninterrupted supply of auto fuels in the markets, where we have our footprint," Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) tweeted.

"We assure everyone that there is adequate product availability at all our Fuel Stations, across our network. Therefore, there is no need to panic. We put on record our commitment for uninterrupted supplies of petrol and diesel in all markets where we have our presence," Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report in news agency IANS claimed that petrol and diesel crisis has hit Rajasthan hard with around 2,000 petrol pumps across the state, including 100 alone in the capital Jaipur, running out of fuel.

According to petroleum dealers, BPCL and HPCL have restricted the fuel supply and are providing only 33 per cent oil of the total demand which is triggering the fuel crisis.

