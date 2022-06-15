Shimla faces fuel shortage amid peak season; tourists, locals struggle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimla facing shortage in fuel supply

Highlights Shimla was already facing water crisis, which had added to the woes of locals

Reports say oil companies are incurring losses due to which they are rationing the oil

A petrol pump operator said he is getting fuel supply every 3 days

Shimla is witnessing a crisis in petrol and diesel currently. The development comes amid a high demand during the peak tourist season in Himachal Pradesh. According to the details, the oil companies have reduced the supply, which has resulted in a fuel shortage in Shimla.

The fuel crisis in the state capital, which was already facing the problem of drinking water, has added to the woes of the residents.

Surendra Singh, a petrol pump operator in Vikasnagar, said that in the past few days, there is a lot of problems in the availability of petrol and diesel as the oil companies are supplying it in three days.

According to him, it is being said that the oil companies are incurring losses due to which they are rationing the oil.

"As we are getting the fuel in three days, there is a compulsion to give limited oil to consumers - so that everyone would get it. Despite this, our fuel stock gets exhausted before the evening," Singh added.

The vehicle owners are complaining that they are hardly getting fuel. Even when after making rounds in many petrol pumps, they get fuel in limited quantity.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of Rs 420, diesel Rs 400 per litre

Latest India News