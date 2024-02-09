Personal Loan: Here's list of banks offering lowest interest rates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Loans

Personal loans are invaluable in emergencies, offering crucial financial assistance. They have become readily available for individuals facing sudden monetary needs.

Despite their accessibility, many people overlook comparing interest rates before applying for personal loans. This oversight often leads to higher EMIs due to the inherently higher interest rates associated with personal loans, which fall under the unsecured loan category.

Punjab National Bank

Interest rates range from 12.75 per cent to 16.25 per cent for corporate employees (based on credit score), with the lowest interest rate for government employees being 11.75 per cent.

HDFC Bank

Interest rates range from 10.75 per cent to 24 per cent per annum. The processing fee is Rs 4,999 plus GST. Loan amounts can go up to Rs 40 lakh, with repayment tenures spanning from 3 to 72 months.

State Bank of India

Interest rates start at 11.15 per cent, and loan amounts can go up to Rs 20 lakh for customers without an SBI bank account.

ICICI Bank

Interest rates vary from 10.65 per cent to 16 per cent per year, with a processing fee of 2.50 per cent of the loan amount. Loan amounts depend on eligibility, with taxes applicable.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Interest rates start at 10.99 per cent, with a processing fee of 3 per cent of the loan amount. Loan amounts range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 40 lakh.

It's important to note that personal loans should only be considered if they have good credit or a CIBIL score. Most banks charge interest rates ranging from 10.65 per cent to 24 per cent on personal loans.