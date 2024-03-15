Are you Paytm FASTag user? Here is step-by-step guide to deactivate, port or buy to new FASTag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Paytm Fastag

Paytm Fastag: The Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) is barred from accepting new clients and services such as deposits, credit transactions, and FASTag recharges from March 15 will stop, in line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With this, the Paytm FASTags users will also not be able to recharge or top-up the balance post-March 15. However, as per the RBI, existing FASTags can still be used for toll payments until the available balance is utilized.

Paytm Payment Bank is a major provider of Fastag services in the country, with a large number of users relying on Paytm Fastags. However, as of March 15, all Paytm Fastags will cease to function. In response to this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued an advisory for all Paytm Fastag users, urging them to switch to a new NHAI-authorized issuer.

If you're concerned by this development and need guidance on switching banks or deactivating your FASTag, here is a step-by-step process for porting or deactivating or for a FASTag:

How to deactivate Paytm FASTag account

Log in to the FASTag Paytm portal using your user ID or wallet ID and password.

Provide the necessary details, such as your FASTag number and registered mobile number, for verification.

Navigate to the Service Request section within the portal or use the 24*7 help section of your Paytm app, selecting the ‘The FASTag’ category.

Clearly state your intention to deactivate your FASTag and follow the instructions provided. Additional information may be required for processing.

Initiate the creation of a service request and keep a record of the complaint or reference number provided for future reference. Follow up with Paytm if deactivation confirmation is not received within the specified time frame.

Choose “Closure Request” as the request type to close either the RFID tag or the wallet associated with your account.

Once deactivated, reactivation of the same FASTag is not possible.

How to port Paytm FASTag account

If you wish to port your Paytm FASTag to another bank, follow these steps. This may involve filling out an application form, submitting necessary documents, and paying a porting fee. Upon approval of your porting request, you will receive a confirmation message from the new bank. You can then use your FASTag with the new bank account.

To port or transfer your FASTag from Paytm, call customer care of the bank to which you are transferring your FASTag.

Tell them that you want to switch.

Share your required details and your transfer will be done.

Make sure you know how much money is in your Paytm FASTag wallet before selecting whether to transfer or deactivate your FASTag.

How to buy new FASTag online

Download the ‘My FASTag’ app.

Click on ‘Buy FASTag’ option.

You will be redirected to either Amazon or Flipkart to purchase the Fastag.

Purchase the FASTag, and it will be delivered to you.

How to activate new FASTag

Open the ‘My FASTag’ app.

Click on ‘Activate FASTag.’

Choose either Amazon or Flipkart.

Enter your FASTag ID and vehicle details.

Your FASTag will be activated.

You can also purchase FASTags from member banks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank.

Buy from a Bank

Visit the NHAI's website and access the list of 32 banks authorized to issue FASTags.

Choose a bank from the list that suits your preferences and requirements.

Visit the official website of the selected bank and navigate to the FASTag section.

Follow the instructions provided on the bank's website to apply for and purchase a new FASTag online. This may involve filling out an application form and providing necessary documentation.

Complete the payment process as per the bank's instructions to finalize your purchase.

Once the payment is processed, your new FASTag will be dispatched to your registered address.

Order directly from NHAI

Alternatively, you can order a FASTag directly from the NHAI.

Visit the NHAI's official website and locate the section for purchasing FASTags.

Follow the instructions provided on the NHAI's website to apply for and order a new FASTag online.

Provide the necessary details and complete the payment process as per the instructions provided.

Upon successful payment, your new FASTag will be dispatched to your registered address by NHAI.

Also Read: NHAI wants Paytm FASTag users to switch to other banks before March 15: Here's why

Also Read: Paytm Payments Bank removed from FASTag issuers list | Check full list of NHAI-authorized banks