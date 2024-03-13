Paytm Payments Bank removed from FASTag issuers list | Check full list of NHAI-authorized banks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vehicles pass through dedicated FASTag lanes at a toll plaza.

FASTags authorised banks: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has updated the list of authorized banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which can issue FASTags. The revised list does not include Paytm Payments Bank has been removed from the list of authorised banks for FASTags. The list of authorised banks includes Airtel Payments Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and the State Bank of India, among others.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prohibited Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from conducting certain operations, including those related to FASTags, due to non-compliance and supervisory concerns. Earlier in January, the RBI had advised customers as well as merchants of PPBL to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.

The Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), responsible for toll collection on highways, has also advised travellers to purchase FASTags from authorised banks, excluding Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) for seamless travel.

As of March 15, 2024, FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank will no longer support top-up or recharge functionalities. However, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), travellers can still use their existing FASTags to pay tolls until the available balance is exhausted. Additionally, the RBI has instructed PPBL customers and merchants to transition their accounts to other banks by the same date, providing a 15-day extension to PPBL to wind down its operations.

Full list of authorised banks/NBFCs

Airtel Payments Bank

Allahabad Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

Axis Bank Ltd

Bandhan Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

City Union Bank Ltd

Cosmos Bank

Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Federal Bank

Fino Payment Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDFC First Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

IndusInd Bank

J&K Bank

Karnataka Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

LivQuik Technology Pvt Ltd

Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd

Punjab Maharashtra Bank

Punjab National Bank

Saraswat Bank

South Indian Bank

State Bank of India

Syndicate Bank

The Jalgaon People's Co-op Bank

Thrissur District Cooperative Bank

UCO Bank

Yes Bank

What are the benefits of using FASTag?

Ease of payment - No need to carry cash for the toll transactions, saves time.

Online Recharge - Tag can be recharged online through MyFASTag App along with

Debit Card / NEFT/ RTGS or Net banking through Payment Gateway

SMS alerts for toll transactions, low balance, etc

Online Portal for customers.

