Newly launched AI-powered creator tech venture to focus on creator economy

As many sectors around the world took a nosedive due to Covid restrictions and Russia-Ukraine war, the creator economy showed picked up pace. The size of the country's creator economy has grown to over Rs 1,000 crore and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

Anish Mehta, Founder of Animeta said, "India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform & be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives."

Animeta, an AI-powered creator tech company was launched on February 8 and has been seed-funded by its Founder, Anish Mehta along with Founding Investors Rajesh Kamat & Sameer Manchanda

“In the last few years, we’ve seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who’ve emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than a 100 billion USD on the back of social media users who've grown to an approximate of 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish & his team on this journey”, added Rajesh Kamat.

Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating & nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms & customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition to data-driven, result-oriented & authentic brand campaigns to content creators.

Sameer Manchanda noted, “I am a true believer of content playing a very important role in today’s digital world. I am confident that Animeta will be a game changer for content creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy."

According to an earlier PTI report, Oxford Economics, an independent consulting firm, said that YouTube’s creator ecosystem generated considerable economic value and contributed an estimated Rs 6,800 crore to the Indian economy in 2020. The report assessed YouTube's economic, societal, and cultural impact in India. It shows that YouTube’s growing creator ecosystem supported 6,83,900 full-time equivalent jobs in the country in 2020.

