Multibagger stock with 152% return in 6 months reports 90% jump in Q3 net profit

Apollo Micro Systems has reported a whopping more than 90 per cent increase in its net profit in the third quarter year-on-year basis. The company through an exchange filing said that its net profit in the December quarter stood at Rs 660.48 lakh as against Rs 338.33 lakh a year ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs 8235.20 lakh.

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems is a smallcap company. It is a pioneer in the design, development, assembly and testing of electronic and electro-mechanical solutions. It caters to aerospace, defense and space, railways and automotive sectors.

The company is also involved in several indigenous missile programmes, surface-to-air missiles, underwater electronic warfare and nuclear missile programmes.

The company recently secured a defence order worth Rs 43 crore. "With reference to captioned subject and pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that Company has bagged projects, worth Rs 43.98 crore," it said in a filing.

The company's split share

Meanwhile, the company's board had last month approved to split its equity shares in the ratio of 10:1. It means that each share will be subdivided into 10 shares.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems have yielded a positive return of 152 per cent in the last six months, resulting in wealth gain for investors. The scrip's 52-week range is Rs 375.95 - Rs 109.20.

