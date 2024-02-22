Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant and Radhika Merchant to tie nuptial knot in Mumbai on July 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for photos during their engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will soon marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12 (Friday). The couple is all set to tie the knot in Mumbai.

The pre-wedding festivities will take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3 where many global guests are expected. According to the news report and the wedding card which was available on several social media platforms, the dates of the pre-wedding and wedding festivities are from Mar 1-3 and the venue is Reliance Greens in Jamnagar.

According to media reports, some of the international guests who are expected to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar include- Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Chairperson of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation- Melinda Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Lagan Lakhvanu ritual

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies have begun with their Lagan Lakhvanu on February 16 in Jamnagar. 'Lagan Lakhvanu' is an auspicious Gujarati ritual wherein written invitations are offered to Gods to seek their blessings. Following this, the wedding invitations are then given to close family and friends- thus marking the beginning of the celebrations.

Engagement ceremony of Radhika, Anant

The 'roka' or engagement ceremony of Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, and Anant was performed in the year 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and friends.

The two have been friends for some time now.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita had in June 2022 hosted a lavish 'arangetram' ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was the first on-stage dance performance of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer.

She is daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

Educational qualifications

While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is on the boards of Jio Platforms- the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Family tree of Ambanis

Ambanis have three children- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna. Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi and a daughter.

