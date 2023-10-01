LPG price hike: 19-kg commercial gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 209, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

LPG cylinder price increased: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Saturday increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, sources have informed.

According to reports, the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 209 with effect from October 1 (today).

Post this increase, the retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1731.50 per cylinder from today, sources said.

Earlier this month, the union cabinet approved an additional 75 lakh new LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, which will be given in the next three years. The total cost on these connections will come to Rs 1,650 crore.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had said that these new connections will be in continuation of existing deposit- free connections, which are provided under the Ujjwala scheme.

The 75 lakh new connections will be given to those households which are dependent on wood for cooking food, which affects the health of women folk in rural households, he said.

The expense for giving these deposit-free connections will be borne by the central government, which later will be reimbursed by oil marketing companies (OMCs), Thakur said.

