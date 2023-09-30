Saturday, September 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget
  5. New deadline for exchange of Rs 2000 notes announced

New deadline for exchange of Rs 2000 notes announced

The Reserve Bank of India said that the decision was taken after the review. Earlier it had said that 90 per cent of the notes had already returned to the system.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2023 17:18 IST
September 30 (today) was the last date to exchange the Rs
Image Source : PTI September 30 (today) was the last date to exchange the Rs 2000 note.

September 30 (today) was the last date to exchange the Rs 2000 note. However, the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday extended the deadline. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said that the deadline has been extended after conducting a review.  

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a notification said, "As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023."

The Reserve Bank on September 1 said that as much as 93 per cent of Rs 2000 currency notes that were in circulation on May 19, have been returned to banks. According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to August 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

"Consequently, Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on August 31, 2023 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore. Thus, 93 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.

Related Stories
Exchange Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without ID proof is valid: Court dismisses plea

Exchange Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without ID proof is valid: Court dismisses plea

Two-thirds of Rs 2,000 notes returned within a month of withdrawal: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Two-thirds of Rs 2,000 notes returned within a month of withdrawal: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Rs 2,000 notes denomination valuing Rs 3.14 lakh crore returned to banks: RBI

Rs 2,000 notes denomination valuing Rs 3.14 lakh crore returned to banks: RBI

RBI had requested the members of the public holding the high-value banknote to utilise the remaining period until September 30, 2023, to deposit and/or exchange them.

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Budget Section

Top News

Related Budget News

Latest News