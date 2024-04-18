Banks closed on April 19: Bank holiday in THESE cities due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Banks closed on April 19: Bank holiday in THESE cities due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to kick off on April 19 and culminate with results announced on June 4, 2024, several cities will witness bank closures on the first day of polling. Several cities across India will observe bank closures, in alignment with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar for the year. This measure is taken to ensure citizens’ participation in the electoral process without disruption to essential services.

Here are the key details regarding the bank holidays and election phases:

Bank closures on April 19

• Cities Affected: According to an ET report, banks in Chennai, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong will remain closed on April 19, 2024. This closure aligns with various elections, including the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2024, and a Bye-Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Vilavancode Constituency, Kanyakumari District.

Election phases and dates

• Seven-phase schedule: The Lok Sabha Election 2024 will unfold in seven phases, starting from April 19 and continuing on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.

State declarations

Ahead of the elections, several states have made special provisions to facilitate citizens’ participation:

• Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has declared April 19 as a public holiday, anticipating the voting day for the nation’s Lok Sabha elections. This directive was issued by the Uttarakhand government’s General Administration Department.

• Nagaland: The Home Department of Nagaland has announced paid time off for all employees in the state on Friday, April 19, 2024, to enable them to exercise their voting rights. This decision aligns with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

• Tamil Nadu: April 19 has been declared a public holiday by the Tamil Nadu government, coinciding with the general elections scheduled for all 39 Lok Sabha seats and the by-poll for the Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

States with April 19 elections

According to ET, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have declared bank holidays for April 19, 2024, due to elections.

