IPO 2023: Infra IPO subscription to begin this week, shares to list on NSE SME

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A businessman touched the initial public offering sign on a virtual screen.

The IPO market is buzzing. Around 12 IPOs from both mainboard and SME are currently open on Dalal Street. Sameera Agro And Infra IPO is all set to float its IPO. The real estate and agro-industry player will launch its IPO on December 21. The IPO comprises a fixed price issue with a price band set at Rs 180 per share.

The issue size stands at 3,480,000 shares, aggregating up to Rs 62.64 crores. The lot size for this IPO is 800 shares, making it accessible to a wide range of investors.

The IPO which will close on December 27 for subscription, will list on the NSE SME platform.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Sameera Agro and Infra IPO is currently at Rs 35 per share, indicating a positive sentiment in the market. This suggests potential listing gains for investors who secure shares during the IPO.

ProfitMart Securities has given a "subscribe for long-term gains" rating on IPO. Equity99, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, has also recommended subscribing to the IPO.

Between the financial years ending March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, it witnessed a substantial 31.79 per cent increase in revenue. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 266.1 per cent during the same period.

Sameera Agro and Infra has already completed projects including multiple gas pipelines for GAIL, the construction of walkways and more. It has also built a robust network in the agro sector over the past two years.

First Overseas Capital Limited is the book-running lead manager of the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Latest Business News