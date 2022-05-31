GDP grew 8.7% in 2021-22 against 6.6% in previous fiscal: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's GDP growth at 4.1 pc in January-March 2021-22: Govt data

India's GDP grew by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 as against the contraction of 6.6 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to data showed by the government.

India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent, data suggested further. However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the Indian economy expanded by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent China had registered an economic growth of 4.

8 per cent in the first three months of 2022.

