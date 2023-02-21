Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. How to reapply for Pan Card: Step-by-step guide

How to reapply for Pan Card: Step-by-step guide

Here is how to apply for a duplicate Permanent Account Number (PAN) card in the event that the original card is lost or misplaced. The process can be completed either online or offline, and involves filling out an application form, submitting required documents, and paying a fee.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2023 13:17 IST
Pan Card: a step by step guide to know how to reapply
Image Source : MINISTRY OF FINANCE Pan Card: a step by step guide to know how to reapply

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an essential document for conducting financial transactions in India. It consists of a ten-character alphanumeric code that is assigned by the Indian Income Tax Department in the form of a laminated PAN card. The Cardholder's name, gender, date of birth, and PAN are written on the PAN card.

If a PAN card is lost or misplaced, the cardholder can apply for a duplicate PAN either online or offline. The IT department's e-filing portal allows individuals to download an electronic version of the PAN card, known as an e-PAN card.

ALSO READ: EPFO - How to apply for extra pension benefits under the EPS system - DETAILS

In the event that a PAN card is lost or stolen, the cardholder should file a complaint with their local police station immediately. They should also obtain a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to prevent any fraudulent use of their PAN. Once the FIR is obtained, the cardholder can apply for a new PAN card by following the steps outlined below.

To reapply for a PAN card online, the cardholder must do the following:

Step 1: Navigate to the TIN-NSDL website.

Step 2: Select "Changes or corrections in existing PAN data/Reprint of PAN card (No changes in existing PAN data)" as the application type.

Step 3: Enter the required information, such as your name, date of birth, and mobile phone number, and submit the application.

Step 4: For future use, a token number will be generated and sent to the applicant's registered email address. Continue with the application filing.

Step 5: Complete all of the fields on the "Personal Details" page. There are three methods for submitting a PAN application: physically submitting application documents, digitally submitting through e-KYC, and e-signing.

Step 6: If you send your application documents in person: After you pay for your application, an acknowledgement form will be generated, which must be printed along with the self-attested relevant documents such as a driver's licence, Aadhaar, voter ID, certificate of birth, Passport, matriculation certificate, and so on. These should be sent via registered mail to the NSDL's PAN services unit, with "Acknowledgement No.-xxxx - Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for Changes or Correction in PAN Data" written on the top of the envelope.

Step 7: Submit e-KYC and e-sign digitally. This service necessitates the use of an Aadhaar card. To verify the information provided, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Digital signature is required to e-sign the form when submitting the final form..

Step 8: Send scanned images via e-sign. This option also requires an Aadhaar card. Scanned images of passport photos, signatures and other documents should be uploaded. To authenticate the application form, an OTP will be generated.

Step 9: Select between a physical and an electronic PAN card. E-PAN cards require an email address. Fill in your contact information and document information, then submit the application.

Step 10: Navigate to the payment page. Following payment completion, an acknowledgement receipt will be generated. In about 15-20 working days, the PAN card will be issued.

Related Stories
PAN or Aadhaar mandatory for cash deposits or withdrawals above Rs 20 lakh

PAN or Aadhaar mandatory for cash deposits or withdrawals above Rs 20 lakh

MyGov Helpdesk now providing PAN card and driving license via WhatsApp

MyGov Helpdesk now providing PAN card and driving license via WhatsApp

PAN card to be used for common identifier for digital systems of govt agencies, FM in Budget 2023

PAN card to be used for common identifier for digital systems of govt agencies, FM in Budget 2023

Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Instagram tests new memories prompts to re-ignite user engagement

Instagram tests new memories prompts to re-ignite user engagement

Instagram live shopping feature to end on March 16

Instagram live shopping feature to end on March 16

Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

Instagram 'Notifications' button position changes, gets criticized by users

Instagram 'Notifications' button position changes, gets criticized by users

Elon Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Know why

Elon Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Know why

Twitter first major social media platform to relax cannabis advertising policy

Twitter first major social media platform to relax cannabis advertising policy

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

To reapply for a PAN card offline, the cardholder must do the following:

Step 1: Print the "Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Corrections in PAN Data" form after downloading it.

Step 2: Fill out the form with BLOCK letters, making sure it is completely filled out, and sign the appropriate boxes.

Step 3: Individual applicants must attach and cross-sign two passport-size photographs.

Step 4: The form will be submitted to the NSDL facilitation centre, along with payment, proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of PAN. Following payment, a printed acknowledgment form will be generated, which can be used to track the status of the PAN card.

Step 5: The Income-tax PAN services unit will review the application. The duplicate PAN card will be sent out within two weeks of the department receiving the application."

FAQs:

Q: What is a PAN Card?

A PAN Card is a unique identification number assigned by the Indian Income Tax Department to individuals, businesses, and other entities. It consists of a ten-character alphanumeric code that is used for tracking financial transactions, filing income tax returns, and other related purposes. 

Q: How can I apply for a PAN Card and what documents are required?

To get a PAN Card, you can apply either online or offline. To apply online, you can visit the TIN-NSDL website and fill out the application form, submit required documents, and pay the fee. 

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News