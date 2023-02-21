How to reapply for Pan Card: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : MINISTRY OF FINANCE Pan Card: a step by step guide to know how to reapply

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an essential document for conducting financial transactions in India. It consists of a ten-character alphanumeric code that is assigned by the Indian Income Tax Department in the form of a laminated PAN card. The Cardholder's name, gender, date of birth, and PAN are written on the PAN card.

If a PAN card is lost or misplaced, the cardholder can apply for a duplicate PAN either online or offline. The IT department's e-filing portal allows individuals to download an electronic version of the PAN card, known as an e-PAN card.

In the event that a PAN card is lost or stolen, the cardholder should file a complaint with their local police station immediately. They should also obtain a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to prevent any fraudulent use of their PAN. Once the FIR is obtained, the cardholder can apply for a new PAN card by following the steps outlined below.

To reapply for a PAN card online, the cardholder must do the following:

Step 1: Navigate to the TIN-NSDL website.

Step 2: Select "Changes or corrections in existing PAN data/Reprint of PAN card (No changes in existing PAN data)" as the application type.

Step 3: Enter the required information, such as your name, date of birth, and mobile phone number, and submit the application.

Step 4: For future use, a token number will be generated and sent to the applicant's registered email address. Continue with the application filing.

Step 5: Complete all of the fields on the "Personal Details" page. There are three methods for submitting a PAN application: physically submitting application documents, digitally submitting through e-KYC, and e-signing.

Step 6: If you send your application documents in person: After you pay for your application, an acknowledgement form will be generated, which must be printed along with the self-attested relevant documents such as a driver's licence, Aadhaar, voter ID, certificate of birth, Passport, matriculation certificate, and so on. These should be sent via registered mail to the NSDL's PAN services unit, with "Acknowledgement No.-xxxx - Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for Changes or Correction in PAN Data" written on the top of the envelope.

Step 7: Submit e-KYC and e-sign digitally. This service necessitates the use of an Aadhaar card. To verify the information provided, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Digital signature is required to e-sign the form when submitting the final form..

Step 8: Send scanned images via e-sign. This option also requires an Aadhaar card. Scanned images of passport photos, signatures and other documents should be uploaded. To authenticate the application form, an OTP will be generated.

Step 9: Select between a physical and an electronic PAN card. E-PAN cards require an email address. Fill in your contact information and document information, then submit the application.

Step 10: Navigate to the payment page. Following payment completion, an acknowledgement receipt will be generated. In about 15-20 working days, the PAN card will be issued.

To reapply for a PAN card offline, the cardholder must do the following:

Step 1: Print the "Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Corrections in PAN Data" form after downloading it.

Step 2: Fill out the form with BLOCK letters, making sure it is completely filled out, and sign the appropriate boxes.

Step 3: Individual applicants must attach and cross-sign two passport-size photographs.

Step 4: The form will be submitted to the NSDL facilitation centre, along with payment, proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of PAN. Following payment, a printed acknowledgment form will be generated, which can be used to track the status of the PAN card.

Step 5: The Income-tax PAN services unit will review the application. The duplicate PAN card will be sent out within two weeks of the department receiving the application."

FAQs:

Q: What is a PAN Card?

A PAN Card is a unique identification number assigned by the Indian Income Tax Department to individuals, businesses, and other entities. It consists of a ten-character alphanumeric code that is used for tracking financial transactions, filing income tax returns, and other related purposes.

Q: How can I apply for a PAN Card and what documents are required?

To get a PAN Card, you can apply either online or offline. To apply online, you can visit the TIN-NSDL website and fill out the application form, submit required documents, and pay the fee.

