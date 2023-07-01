GST helped increase revenue buoyancy of states as all-round benefit stands out 'exemplary': FM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Goods and Services Tax: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Goods and Services Tax (GST) has strengthened the revenue buoyancy of states, and the all-around benefit stands out as "exemplary".

The multiplicity of taxes in the pre-GST regime resulted in a "tax-on-tax" effect, causing the same product to be taxed multiple times and hence becoming costlier for the consumers, she said at the GST Day 2023.

Giving a comparison of the tax rates pre and post-GST, Sitharaman said, "GST has done justice to the consumers by bringing the rates down compared to the previous regime".

'India's indirect tax system was fragmented before GST'

Before GST was introduced, India's indirect tax system was fragmented, where every state was effectively a distinct market for the industry as well as the consumer.

"Whether it is common consumer, whether it is the state government, a matter of tax buoyancy, whether it is making it digital and simpler, GST stands out as an exemplar," Sitharaman said.

State revenue buoyancy pre-GST was 0.72, while post-GST, it is 1.22. "GST has brought in greater buoyancy. Therefore, both Centre and state benefit. Today, no state's (revenue) suffers post GST," Sitharaman added.

