Govt withdraws airfare cap with effect from August 31

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday withdrew the airfare cap with effect from August 31, 2022. The airfare cap was imposed on airlines to cap ticket prices during the pandemic.

The ministry said that after reviewing the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of the purpose specified in the initial order, it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding the airfares with effect from August 31.

The airlines/airport operations shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid are strictly adhered to and Covid appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel.

