Gautam Adani vows to invest Rs 2 lakh crore, create over 1 lakh jobs in Gujarat in next 5 years

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani speaks at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

The Adani Group revealed its plans to invest a massive sum of Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat in the field of green energy and renewable sectors over the next five years. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said that the investment would help in generating over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Adani Group's visionary investment strategy

The billionaire also outlined how Adani Group's visionary investment strategy is strategically positioning the conglomerate as a pivotal player in India's shift toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. The substantial financial commitment underscores the conglomerate's unwavering commitment to leading the charge in the green energy revolution, aligning seamlessly with worldwide endeavours to address climate change.

"We are expanding the green supply chain for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated, renewable energy ecosystem...Over the next five years, the Adani group will invest over Rs 2 lakh crores in Gujarat," Adani said at the summit.

Adani on India's remarkable economic growth

In addition to detailing the investment plan for Gujarat, Adani emphasized India's remarkable economic growth achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further said Adani Group has already spent Rs 50,000 crore of the Rs 55,000 crore committed at the last summit.

"At the previous summit, I announced our investment of over Rs 55,000 crore by 2025. We have already surpassed Rs 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs," Adani added.

Green energy park in Kutch

The apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometre which would also be visible from space, he added. Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165 per cent growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Adani stated.

Adani highlights India's strong GDP

The Adani Group chairman also emphasized the robust GDP growth and increased per capita income in India since 2014, expressing optimism that the nation has even more promising developments ahead. Speaking at the summit, Adani said the Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of the Prime Minister's vision. He acknowledged the summit's distinct characteristics, including grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution. Adani also credited the summit with sparking a nationwide movement, as states across India progress by both competing and cooperating to fundamentally reshape the country's industrial landscape.

