Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among 4 Indians in Forbes Most Powerful Women List 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has secured the 32nd position in Forbes' prestigious list of the world's most powerful women, sharing the spotlight with prominent figures like US Vice President Kamala Harris and musician Taylor Swift. The list also features three other accomplished Indian women: Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO of HCL Corporation (rank 60), Soma Mondal, Chairperson of Steel Authority of India (rank 70), and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder of Biocon (rank 76).

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, who assumed the role of India's first full-time Finance Minister in May 2019, also oversees the Corporate Affairs ministry. Before venturing into politics, she held significant positions at the UK's Agricultural Engineers Association and BBC World Service, as well as serving as a member of the National Commission for Women.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, holds the position of Chairperson at HCL Technologies, making strategic decisions for the company. Succeeding her father in July 2020, she plays a pivotal role in shaping HCL's trajectory.

Soma Mondal

Soma Mondal, the first woman Chairperson of the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL), assumed her role in 2021 and has steered the steelmaker to remarkable financial growth, witnessing a threefold surge in profits during her inaugural year of leadership.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, Chief of the European Commission, claimed the top position on the list, with Christine Lagarde, Head of the European Central Bank, following in second place and US Vice President Kamala Harris securing the third spot.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Forbes recognises Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as one of India's wealthiest self-made women. The founder of Biocon, established in 1978, has propelled the biopharmaceutical firm to remarkable success, boasting Asia's largest insulin factory in Malaysia's Johor region.

