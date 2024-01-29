How to update FASTag KYC before January 31 deadline? Here's step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

FASTag KYC update: If you are planning to take your vehicles on highways, then we have an important update for you. To avoid inconvenience, ensure your Fastag KYC is updated as soon as possible. All FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31 even if having enough balance, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced. The move aims to prevent the issuance of multiple FASTags for a single vehicle, the distribution of FASTags without KYC verification, and the intentional non-fixing of FASTags on vehicle windscreens.

Here is a step-by-step guide to update KYC FASTag

Visit the bank-linked Fastag website.

Log in using your registered mobile number and enter the OTP received.

Go to My Profile section and click on the KYC tab.

After filling the necessary details like address proof, click the submit button.

In this way, KYC will be completed. The KYC page will then show your KYC status.

How to check Fastag status?

You can check Fastag status by visiting fastag.ihmcl.com.

When the web page opens, you need to click on the Login tab at the top right part of the website.

To log in, you will have to provide the registered mobile number for OTP.

After logging in, click on My Profile section on the dashboard.

In the My Profile section, you will also find the KYC status of your FASTag and the profile details submitted during the registration process.

The same can be done on the website of your bank too.

Documents required for FASTag KYC

Vehicle Registration Certificate

Identity proof

Address proof

A passport-size photo

Notably, a Passport, Voter ID card, Aadhar card, driving license or PAN card can be used for ID and address proof.

About FASTag

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that simplifies the payment of toll taxes at toll plazas while also monitoring vehicles that travel swiftly on highways. It automatically deducts the toll amount from the associated account.

FASTag operates using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which facilitates the collection of toll tax payments on the go. The system involves attaching a tag to the vehicle's windscreen, which is linked to a bank account or a prepaid card. When a vehicle equipped with a FASTag approaches a toll plaza, a scanner recognises the tag and deducts the appropriate toll amount from the linked bank account or prepaid card.

Also Read: FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated or blacklisted by January 31

Also Read: India's gas demand to rise 6% in 2024: International Energy Association