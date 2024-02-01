Budget 2024: How to download Interim Budget's PDF and other documents? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ministry of Finance at the North Block, in New Delhi.

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the interim budget, Modi government's last one ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May.

Hailing the budget, PM Modi said, "This Budget guarantees to strengthen the foundation of Viksit Bharat in 2047. I congratulate Nirmala Ji and her team. This Budget reflects the aspirations of young India."

"In the language of economists, in a way it's a sweet spot. This Budget will create countless new employment opportunities for the youth along with the creation of modern infrastructure of the 21st century in India," he added.

In her budget speech, the Finance Minister laid out at vision for a developed India with focus on infrastructure, houses for poor, women, youth, domestic tourism, cervical vaccine, medical colleges, Ayushman Bharat scheme among other issues.

In Railways, the finance minister informed that the government will convert 40,000 normal boogies to Vande Bharat standard in other trains to improve the travel experience.

In order to get the complete access of the Modi government's interim budget presented in Parliament today, viewers can get access to Budget PDF documents using their smartphones.

The government has launched an App called Union Budget which is available for download in both iOS and Android platforms.

How to download the Interim budget PDF, other documents?

Open your respective App store on iOS or Android.

Look for 'Union Budget' App, and download it.

Once the App is opened, a user can get access to multiple information including -- Key to Budget 2024, Budget highlights, Budget speech, Budget at a glance among various other options.

Users can download the desired document they are looking for.

