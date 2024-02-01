Budget 2024: 25 crore people have come out of poverty, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

About 25 crore people have come out of multidemensional poverty, said Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

"Garib Kalyan is desh ka kalyan. We believe in empowering the poor. The earlier strategy of entitlement did not work. With the pursuit of Sab ka Saath, the government has helped alleviate 25 crore people from multi-dimensional poverty. With the pursuit of Sabka Saath in last 10 years, the government has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multidimensional poverty," she said.

Sitharamn said that over the past decade, the Indian economy has undergone a positive transformation, instilling hope for the future. She said that in 2014, the nation grappled with significant challenges, and the Narendra Modi-led government addressed them with the philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas" (collective effort, inclusive growth).

According to Sitharaman, the government's commitment to inclusive development and growth represents a departure from previous approaches that focused on providing services up to the village level. Instead, the emphasis has shifted towards targeting each household and individual directly.

"Inclusive development and growth: our humane approach to development has marked a departure from the earlier approach of provisioning up to village level," she said.

"Development programmes have targeted each and every household and individual through housing for all, Har Ghar Jal, electricity for all, cooking gas for all, bank accounts, and financial services for all in record time," she added.