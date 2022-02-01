Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Budget 2022: Tax deduction hiked from 10% to 14% on NPS accounts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit will be increased from 10% to 14% on NPS accounts.

"Both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central govt employees," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

The Finance Minister also announced that the corporate surcharge will be reduced from 12% to 7%.

Notably, National Pension System has emerged as a popular investment scheme for retirement.

ALSO READ | Budget 2022: National Highways to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, says FM Sitharaman

Latest Business News