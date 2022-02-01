Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Budget 2022: Tax deduction hiked from 10% to 14% on NPS accounts

The Finance Minister also announced that the corporate surcharge will be reduced from 12% to 7%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit will be increased from 10% to 14% on NPS accounts.

"Both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central govt employees," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

The Finance Minister also announced that the corporate surcharge will be reduced from 12% to 7%. 

Notably, National Pension System has emerged as a popular investment scheme for retirement. 

