Budget 2022: National Highways to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the national highways will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the ropeway development plan will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Finance Minister also announced that the PM Gati Shakti master plan for the road transport will be finalised in 2022-23.

"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. National Highway network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs. 20,000 crores to be mobilized to complement public resources," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman announced this while presenting the 2022-23 Budget in Parliament. She also said multimodal logistic parks will also be set up in 2022-23.

