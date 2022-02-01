Budget 2022: Relief for startups! Govt extends tax incentives by one year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures as she presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Highlights FM, in Union budget, said that the tax incentives for startups will be extended by one year.

The Finance Minister said that Startups have emerged as a growth driver for the economy.

Startups incorporated on or after April 1, 2016 can apply for income tax exemption.

In a major relief for startups in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, in Union Budget 2022, said that the tax incentives will be extended by one year.

The Finance Minister said that Startups have emerged as a growth driver for the economy. Citing the Covid-19 pandemic, she said that the tax incentives for startups are increased from three years to four years of incorporation.

Eligible startups established before March 31, 2022 had been provided a tax incentive for three consecutive years out of ten years from incorporation.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, I propose to extend the period of incorporation of the eligible startups by one more year, that is, up to March 31, 2023 for providing such tax incentive," she said.

"The decision to extend tax incentive period by one year for the startups is a positive decision. It will assist them in expansion and drive the overall growth," Nishant Arora, co-founder, Sixth Element Finserv’s Setup Services India, said.

Budget 2022-2023: Full Coverage

Startups incorporated on or after April 1, 2016 can apply for income tax exemption. The recognised startups that are granted an inter-ministerial board certificate are exempted from income tax for a period of three consecutive years out of 10 years since incorporation. The minister also said that in an effort to establish a globally competitive business environment for certain domestic companies, a concessional tax rate of 15 per cent was introduced by the government for newly incorporated domestic manufacturing companies.

"I propose to extend the last date for commencement of manufacturing or production under section 115BAB by one year i.e. from 31st March, 2023 to 31st March, 2024," she added. She said startups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti' through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS). "In select ITIs, in all states, the required courses for skilling will be started," she said adding defence R&D will be opened up for industry, startups and academia with 25 per cent of defence R&D budget being earmarked.

Commenting on the announcements, Saad Khan, Founder and COO of Mumbai-based startup RebelCorp said these measures would help in further strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country. In the economic survey that was released on Monday, it was revealed that India now has over 61,000 startups. The emerging companies have raised $42 billion through global and domnestic funds, according to the survey.

(PTI inputs)

Also Read | Explained | From digital university to e-passports: Budget 2022 is a tech boost for Indian economy

Also Read | Budget 2022: Tax for cooperative societies reduced | Full analysis

Latest Business News