Ram Mandir event: BSE, NSE to function on Saturday, holiday on January 22

Ram Mandir Event: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will have full-fledged sessions on January 20 (Saturday) as trading will remain closed on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' day on January 22.

The Maharashtra government announced a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said on Friday.

In a circular, the NSE said the currency derivative segment will remain closed on January 22.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that money markets will remain closed on January 22.

The central bank modified its earlier circular wherein it had said that trading in money markets will open at 2.30 pm instead of 9 am on January 22.

According to RBI, the three-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction conducted on Friday with date of reversal on January 22 will now be reversed on January 23.

Further, it said the three-day VRR auction announced earlier in the day stands cancelled. Instead, a two-day VRR auction will be conducted on January 23.

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half-day on January 22.

The Department of Personnel and Training has also issued an order for a half-day closure for central government establishment on January 22.

