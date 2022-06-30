Bank holidays in July 2022: Banks to remain closed for 14 days next month. Here's full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI List of bank holidays in July

Bank holidays in July 2022: Banks across parts of India will remain closed for a total of 14 days (including weekend offs) in the month of July 2022. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank holidays in July may differ in states and regions. Though July 2022 comes with a total of 14 bank holidays, the same would not apply to all branches. This basically varies as per the dates of festivals in different states.

Despite the listed bank holidays, account holders can continue using net banking and mobile banking for bank-related work.

Bank holidays, according to the RBI, are divided into three categories -

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Other than the specified holidays, banks across India will remain closed on Weekends (every Sunday and second & fourth Saturdays).

Bank holidays in July 2022

July 1: Kang (Rath Yatra) - Bhubaneshwar

July 3: Sunday

July 7: Kharchi Puja - Agartala

July 9: Id-Ul-Ad'ha (Bakarid) - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram; second Saturday

July 10: Sunday

July 11: Eid-Ul-Azha - Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti - Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam - Shillong

July 16: Harela - Dehradun

July 17: Sunday

July 24: Sunday

July 26: Ker Punja - Agartala

July 31: Sunday

