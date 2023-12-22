Bank holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE. The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Bank holidays in January: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of January. As per the RBI's holiday list, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 11 days this month, apart from the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

In the case of state-specific festivals, banks will remain closed only in those states. However, during national festivals like Republic Day, banks will be closed across the nation. Although physical branches will be closed on these upcoming holidays, digital services such as mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will remain operational without any disruptions.

If you want to complete important work related to banks in January, then definitely check the list of holidays:

DATE DAY HOLIDAY CELEBRATED IN 1 January 2024 Monday New Year's Day Several states 11 January 2024 Thursday Missionary Day Mizoram 12 January 2024 Friday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti West Bengal 13 January 2024 Saturday Lohri Punjab and other states 14 January 2024 Sunday Makar Sankranti Several states 15 January 2024 Monday Pongal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh 15 January 2024 Monday Thiruvalluvar Day Tamil Nadu 16 January 2024 Tuesday Tusu Puja West Bengal and Assam 17 January 2024 Wednesday Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Several States 23 January 2024 Tuesday Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Many States 26 January 2024 Friday Republic Day All over India 31 January 2024 Wednesday Me-Dam-Me-Phi Assam

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

