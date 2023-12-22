Bank holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list here

Bank holidays in January: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of January. As per the RBI's holiday list, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 11 days this month, apart from the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In the case of state-specific festivals, banks will remain closed only in those states. However, during national festivals like Republic Day, banks will be closed across the nation. Although physical branches will be closed on these upcoming holidays, digital services such as mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will remain operational without any disruptions.
If you want to complete important work related to banks in January, then definitely check the list of holidays:
|DATE
|DAY
|HOLIDAY
|CELEBRATED IN
|1 January 2024
|Monday
|New Year's Day
|Several states
|11 January 2024
|Thursday
|Missionary Day
|Mizoram
|12 January 2024
|Friday
|Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
|West Bengal
|13 January 2024
|Saturday
|Lohri
|Punjab and other states
|14 January 2024
|Sunday
|Makar Sankranti
|Several states
|15 January 2024
|Monday
|Pongal
|Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
|15 January 2024
|Monday
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|Tamil Nadu
|16 January 2024
|Tuesday
|Tusu Puja
|West Bengal and Assam
|17 January 2024
|Wednesday
|Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
|Several States
|23 January 2024
|Tuesday
|Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
|Many States
|26 January 2024
|Friday
|Republic Day
|All over India
|31 January 2024
|Wednesday
|Me-Dam-Me-Phi
|Assam
Banking holidays
According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.
