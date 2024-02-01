Bank Holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days | Check full list

Bank Holidays in February 2024: The second month of the year begins from today. In February, banks will remain closed for 11 days, including both the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays, in addition to specific holidays like Saraswati Puja, which may differ by region or state. Banks operate on the first and third Saturdays of each month, but remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. While certain bank holidays are specific to particular states, national holidays result in closures across the country. However, nowadays most of the work related to banks is done online. But still there are many tasks like opening a bank account and taking a loan, for which one has to visit a bank branch. If you visit a bank without checking the list of bank holidays, you may face disappointment as your important tasks won't be completed. It's important to know in advance when the bank holidays are. Here's the list of bank holidays in February.
Check the list of holidays:
- 4 February: Sunday
- 10 February: Second Saturday and Losar (Closed in Gangtok)
- 11 February: Sunday
- 14 February: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Orissa and West Bengal due to Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja.
- 15 February: Bank holiday in Imphal (Manipur) due to Lui-Ngai-Ni.
- 18 February: Sunday
- 19 February: Bank will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
- 20 February: Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Itanagar due to State Day/Statehood Day
- 24 February: Second Saturday
- 25 February: Sunday
- 26 February: Bank holiday in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) due to Nyokum
According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.
