Amazon begins layoffs; asks employees to 'find another job within two months'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amazon begins firing 10K employees

Highlights Amazon employees were called into meetings with their managers across the country

They were also given a choice to accept severance payment

This comes in line with the layoffs at Meta and Twitter

Amazon has begun the process of laying off 10,000 of its employees, which is nearly 3 per cent of the total workforce. According to a report with the Washington Post, Amazon employees were called into meetings with their managers across the country on Tuesday.

During the meeting, employees were asked to find another job within two months. They were also given a choice to accept severance payments.

The massive job cuts at Amazon have hit several divisions, including the Alexa virtual assistant business and the Luna cloud gaming unit.

This comes in line with the layoffs at Meta and Twitter, where thousands of employees have already been fired.

Meanwhile, several Amazon employees took to LinkedIn and posted for new jobs, saying they have been asked to leave.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced a broad hiring freeze among its white-collar workforce that would last at least "the next few months."

Meta earlier cut 11,000 jobs, and Twitter laid off about 3,800 regular employees, apart from sacking thousands of contractual workers.

Amazon employed more than 1.5 million workers (as of September).

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant more than doubled the cash compensation cap for its tech employees, citing "a particularly competitive labour market", according to reports.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Elon Musk defends layoffs, says 'Twitter losing over USD 4 million a day'

Latest Business News