Air India Express unveils new look, brand identity and aircraft livery | Here are DETAILS

Air India Express: Air India Express, a budget carrier of Tata Group today (October 18) unveiled a new look and aircraft livery featuring four colors. New Air India Express wears four colours including- orange, turquoise, tangerine and ice blue.

"Tonight, we are not just unveiling a new brand; we are sharing with you a narrative and a vision. About who we are and what we want to be. We are truly privileged to be New India's Smart Connector," posted Air India Express on X quoting company CEO Aloke Singh at event.

Air India Express and AIX Connect-Air Asia India will operate as one airline. Speaking on occasion, CEO of Air India, Cambell Wilson said that Air India Express is set to become the airline of a new generation.

"We are proud to present the refreshed brand identity for Air India Express, a vitally important part of the Air India Group and New India's Smart Connector. Charged with providing the best value, accessibility, and enhanced connectivity in the domestic and short-haul international network, Air India Express is set to become the airline of a new generation," Air India Express posted on X quoting Wilson.

Boeing 737-8 aircraft:

On a new Boeing 737 –8 aircraft Air India Express revealed its new livery. 50 aircrafts are set to be inducted into the fleet in the next 15 months.

Over the course of the next 5 years, AI Express aims to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft.

Air India new logo:

Recently on August 10, Air India unveiled its new logo, replacing the previous "Wheel of Konark". While addressing the rebranding event, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "We are fully committed to this journey to make Air India a world-class airline."

"Today is an important milestone, because the new Air India, the vision we have for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new resurgent India, where the aspirations of everyone are limitless," Chandrasekaran said.

He said that the new logo symbol- 'The Vista' - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future.

