Adani unveils South Asia's largest ammunition manufacturing complex in UP, Army chief lauds ‘milestone'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/YOGI ADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Army Chief General Manoj Pande

In a major push to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in India’s defence sector, two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles by Adani Defence & Aerospace, a part of the Adani Group, were inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Monday (February 26). The South Asia's largest ammunition manufacturing complex is aimed at providing significant impetus to the nation’s self-reliance and technological advancement in defence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande inaugurated the facilities spread over 500 acres.

“Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes. It will produce high-quality small, medium and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police. The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 per cent of India’s annual requirement,” the company said in a statement.

CM Yogi lauds “transformation of UP”

Addressing the occasion, CM Yogi said that the facility is a testimony of the state’s “transformation into an industrial powerhouse”.

“This is a moment of great pride. The facility is a testimony to Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse and our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem,” he said.

“It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help in securing the nation,” the Chief Minister added.

What did the Army Chief say on the occasion?

Army Chief General Manoj Pande cited the geopolitical events and stressed on the need for a “reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict”.

“Such large investments and willingness of Adani Defence & Aerospace to indigenize critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector,” the General said.

Adani Defence & Aerospace is a defence company of the Adani Group which is focused on developing and offering capabilities across the unmanned segment, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and cyber defence.

Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO, Ashish Rajvanshi, said that the establishment of the facilities show the country’s quest for self-reliance.

“With a planned investment of over Rs. 3,000 Crores, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector. It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly. We are committed to ensuring that our efforts are inclusive and sustainable, fostering growth while preserving the environment for generations to come,” he said.

The ammunition complex started operations in less than two years of its announcement by the Adani Group during the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit in 2022, the company said.

ALSO READ | Amitabh, Aishwarya, Ambani, Adani seen at Ram Mandir event but not labourer, poor person: Rahul