Budget 2020: What FM Nirmala Sitharaman has to boost job creation | LIVE

India is already struggling with its fiscal deficit target and economic slowdown has taken a toll on the job scene in the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address this problem in her Budget speech today. Budget 2020-21 is likely to focus on resolving the issue that is impeding job creation in India.

ndia's unemployment rate rose to 7.5 per cent during the September-December 2019 period, according to data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Given that unemployment and lack of jobs remains one of the big failings of the government, the Economic Survey 2019-20 has set out a framework using a Chinese model on how India can create four crore well-paid jobs by 2025 and 8 crore jobs by 2030.

The integration of "assemble in India for the world" with the Narendra Modi government`s Make In India initiative can help the country to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, it suggested. For the record, Make in India remains a programme whose success is yet to be determined.