SpiceJet, Gulf Air sign Memorandum to explore codeshare and coordinated engineering services

The MoU was signed by Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, and Krešimir Kučko, chief executive officer, Gulf Air, in New Delhi. "SpiceJet and Gulf Air will look at collaborating in the field of pilot training to nurture talent in order to deliver the finest resources for both the airlines

New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2019 15:21 IST
SpiceJet, Gulf Air sign MoU to explore codeshare and coordinated engineering services
Image Source : PTI

SpiceJet and Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore possibilities regarding interline and codeshare agreement, coordinated cargo services, engineering services and pilot training

SpiceJet and Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore possibilities regarding interline and codeshare agreement, coordinated cargo services, engineering services and pilot training.  The MoU was signed by Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, and Krešimir Kučko, chief executive officer, Gulf Air, in New Delhi.

"SpiceJet and Gulf Air will look at collaborating in the field of pilot training to nurture talent in order to deliver the finest resources for both the airlines. The airlines will also engage and collaborate to enhance their respective cargo and engineering services," the Indian budget carrier said in a statement.

