ICCI starts handholding 100 women entrepreneurs and forging global partnerships

On the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, the Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) launched its ambitious 'SHAKTI 2021' initiative. The special drive will witness ICCI handhold 100 women entrepreneurs and forge global partnerships to mentor them for the next 365 days.

The Wide panel of Shakti 2021 will attract Senior Government Officials, Dignitaries, Celebrities, Industrialists, Business owners and international guests like Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, Dr. Ritika Yadav, Chairperson, ICCI (Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries) , Santanu Mitra, Sr. Economic Advisor, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GOI, Rishabh Malhotra, Vice Chairman ,ICCI, Tarun Katial, Founder & CEO, Even World, Puneet Saxena, Ex MD & CEO,UTI-ITSL, Dr. Manish Diwan, Head- Strategic Partnership, BIRAC, Charul Chaturvedi Jaitly, Matiti Group, Dubai, Vaibhav Ajay Mishra, Co-Founder & Director, NBFC, Vikas Sarda, Investor, Unitus Venture, Deepinder Dhillion,Jt. Director, Invest Punjab, Sudha Suresh, Founder, Mani Capital, Monika Pande, Investor, YourNest Venture Capital, Diksha Nigam, Manager, Startup India.

"Our mission is to be a catalyst for every Woman to pursue her goal and become holistically independent," ICCI Vice Chairman – Rishabh Malhotra said.

Currently, India has 58.5 million entrepreneurs, and only 8.05 million are women entrepreneurs, which accounts for only 14 per cent of women entrepreneurs in India. According to a recent study, businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to grow up to 90 percent in the next five years.

