Salasar launches heavy structural steel manufacturing unit in UP, to generate 1,000 jobs

Salasar Techno Engineering has launched its new manufacturing plant for structural steel fabrication in Hapur of Uttar Pradesh. The newly launched plant is one of the largest installed capacities in north India with a total production capacity of 15000 tonne per annum. It will give employment to more than 1000 people including contracted labor.

Salasar, a leading steel fabrication and infrastructure company that was set up in 2001, said that the manufacturing unit is spread over 60,000 sq meters. The plant will provide heavy structural steel fabrication for bridges, power plants, process plants, high-rise buildings, PEB buildings, Warehouses, Airport hangers, and Metro stations. The facility will be aimed at providing 360-degree solutions for heavy steel structures, starting from structural design to fabrication, supply, erection and handover to end-user.

Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno, said that Uttar Pradesh is one of the significant markets where large-scale construction projects are going on. The plant will contribute towards the development of state's and the country's infrastructure.

"Salasar Techno is committed to developing its technologically advanced infrastructure. The company will continue to provide new technologies for smart infrastructural development," he said.

Salasar's new facility is equipped with an automated multi torch CNC plasma cutting machine for extreme precision.

